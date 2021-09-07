Leaked video reveals ‘iPhone 13 Pro Max’ silicone MagSafe cases

A new video purporting to show official Apple silicone cases for the “iPhone 13 Pro Max” appears to corroborate the “‌iPhone 13‌” naming convention for the 2021 iPhone lineup.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Originally shared online last week by Twitter account @PinkDon1, the video shows a batch of silicone cases in white boxes, held together by elastic bands, with the labels reading “‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max Silicone Case” along with the MagSafe branding below it. The video then shows a stack of the boxes in clear packaging, suggesting the location is a manufacturing facility or distribution warehouse.

The video has since been taken down from the Twitter account, which now makes no mention that it was ever posted, although it has since been posted by other accounts.

The ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ lineup is expected to be announced this month, possibly as early as next week, debuting a number of new features, including a 120Hz display, larger batteries, new camera features, an “A15” chip, up to 1TB of storage, and more.