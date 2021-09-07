Apple’s ‘iPhone 13’ A15 chip performance continues dominance over Android phones

A new benchmark for what is said to be the GPU in Apple’s forthcoming A15 chip, destined for the “iPhone 13,” is 13.7% faster than the A14, spotlighting Apple’s dominant mobile performance lead.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

A Manhattan 3.1 GPU benchmark test reportedly shows Apple’s A15 chip hitting 198 FPS during the first round of testing. However, the second round isn’t as impressive, with a score of about 140 FPS to 150 FPS. The benchmark results show how the A15 GPU performed after two rounds of testing. The scores show that the A15 needs to throttle its speed after a time, but even when considering the speed drop, it outperforms competitors by a considerable margin.

MacDailyNews Take: Take these figures with a grain of salt. We’ll know for sure soon, likely on September 14 during the A15 segment of Apple’s event. We expect A15 to best Apple’s already formidable A14 and Android phones to not be able to compete, since they never have.