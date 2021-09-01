Technical analyst: Apple still has 10% upside following its surge to record highs

According to Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, shares of Apple still have 10% upside potential after breaking out to record highs.

Matthew Fox for Business Insider:

In a note on Wednesday, Stockton identified a measured-move price target of $168 for Apple, representing potential upside of 10% from Tuesday’s close.

After decisively clearing the key $150 resistance level, Stockton sees support for Apple at that level going forward, according to the note. That level will likely serve as a better support level than the 50-day moving average, which currently sits near $145, Stockton said.

The strong move in shares of Apple has led Stockton to have an overweight bias towards the technology sector, “noting also that there is a bullish reversal in the S&P 600 Information Technology Index versus the S&P 500,” the note said.