Report: Apple CEO Tim Cook wants to release ‘one more major new product category’ before stepping down

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who turns 61 in November, is likely to remain Apple’s CEO into 2025 since that’s when 1 million shares designed to keep him at the helm finish paying out. The belief inside Apple, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News, is that Cook just wants to stick around for one more major new product category, which is likely to be augmented reality glasses.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
In 2011, Cook had the impossible task of filling the shoes of Steve Jobs, a one-of-a-kind product mind. Of course, Cook could never top Jobs’s legacy, but he successfully charted his own path as Apple’s CEO.
The belief inside Apple is that Cook just wants to stick around for one more major new product category, which is likely to be augmented reality glasses rather than a car — something that’s even further out. He also understands that running a Silicon Valley company is typically a young person’s game, and he’s not going to stay far beyond his prime.
Apple plans to unveil a mixed reality headset — which blends AR and VR — next year, but AR glasses that are small enough to resemble classic frames are in development for a launch in the middle of the decade. Of course, Cook could decide to stay on longer (or shorter), but the combination of factors — the shares paying out in 2025, the launch of the glasses, Cook already saying he probably won’t be in the job in 10 more years and his age — leads me to believe he’s going to retire sometime between 2025 and 2028.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait for the release of Apple’s AR smartglasses!
8 Comments
Who is next? Are there rumors about Apple grooming a successor? These things are usually planned out years ahead.
Please let it be tomorrow. And let’s have an era lead by someone with tech vision. Craig f!
Smart Glasses are a no go..
Tim should leave now.. There is no reason to wait
“Phones are a no go”
Apple critics circa 2006
Another 200% return on my shares in the next five years, and I won’t care if Fred Flintstone is running the company.
AR Glasses may come out next year – as they are pretty niche (wearing AR lenses… may start off small). I’d say the major category is the car.
We. An’t wait for Cook to step down. A.S.A.P. please…
The iSuck
Marketed to CEOs of trendy companies that need to see at a glance what the snowflakes on social media want promoted or outlawed. Thus enabling them to score massive SJW points in record time.