Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.52, or 3.04%, to $153.12, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $153.49, also a new all-time high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $103.10.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 90,197,499 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 76,331,758 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.98.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.531 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.531T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.281T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.932T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.733T

5. Facebook (FB) – 1.073T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $732.204B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $646.72B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $617.095B

• Walmart (WMT) – $413.878B

• Disney (DIS) – $327.047B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $317.278B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $250.589B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $249.186B

• Intel (INTC) – $218.838B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $135.028B

• Sony (SONY) – $127.02B

• IBM (IBM) – $124.562B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.594B

• Dell (DELL) – $74.956B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $51.62B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.609B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.725B

• Nokia (NOK) – $34.220B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.39B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.349B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.967B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $99.629M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $90.723M

MacDailyNews Take: Nice move. How’s your day going, AAPL shareholders?