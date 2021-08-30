Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.52, or 3.04%, to $153.12, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $153.49, also a new all-time high.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $103.10.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 90,197,499 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 76,331,758 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.98.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.531 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.531T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.281T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.932T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.733T
5. Facebook (FB) – 1.073T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Tesla (TSLA) – $732.204B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $646.72B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $617.095B
• Walmart (WMT) – $413.878B
• Disney (DIS) – $327.047B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $317.278B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $250.589B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $249.186B
• Intel (INTC) – $218.838B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $135.028B
• Sony (SONY) – $127.02B
• IBM (IBM) – $124.562B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.594B
• Dell (DELL) – $74.956B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $51.62B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.609B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.725B
• Nokia (NOK) – $34.220B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.39B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.349B
• Sonos (SONO) – $4.967B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $99.629M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $90.723M
MacDailyNews Take: Nice move. How’s your day going, AAPL shareholders?
That is all.
My day is super fantastic now – to the moon Apple ! 🚀 📈