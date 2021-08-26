First ’45mm’ and ’41mm’ Apple Watch band images leak ahead of Series 7 reveal

Images claiming to show new “45mm” and “41mm” Apple Watch bands have appeared online ahead of the expected unveiling of Apple Watch Series 7 models in mere weeks.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The small, low-resolution image, shared by “DuanRui” on Twitter, originated from the Chinese social media network Weibo and appears to show the underside of an Apple Watch band, which could be a Saddle Brown Leather Link band. While it is not clear how reliable this image may be, the 45mm sizing lines up with a number of previous rumors around the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7

45mm pic.twitter.com/vIjR5mvQ85 — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 26, 2021

Alleged CAD renders of the larger Apple Watch Series 7 suggested that it would sport a 45mm display, a 1mm increase from the current 44mm display on the larger Apple Watch Series 6 model. Another report from the Chinese leaker known as “UnclePan” suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44mm options… 41 and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to continue to be compatible with bands from previous generations since the device’s size name refers to the size of the display rather than the size of the casing. In the same way that 38mm Apple Watch bands continued to be functionally compatible with 40mm Apple Watches, and 42mm Apple Watch bands continued to be functionally compatible with 44mm Apple Watches, new 41mm and 45mm models are believed to be able to work with older bands.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watches are like BMW SUVs. They started too small, so subsequent models are now close to sizes of the previous higher model (i.e. X1 is similar in size to the original X3 and the current X3 is now similar in size to the original X5). The same effect has been seen in the various iPad models which have grown a bit larger over time.

The original Apple Watch was offered in two sizes: 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 4 grew to 40mm and 44mm. Soon, Apple Watch Series 7, with its square-edge design, will offer displays of 41mm and 45mm.

According to my source, Apple has started mass production of the new Apple Watch Series 7 bands. The size mentioned are 41 and 45mm which should be identical in size to the previous models #Apple #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/cadcaCK324 — Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) August 26, 2021

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up. Fixed typo in headline, thanks to “Pirate.”]