Apple donating $10 for every Apple Pay purchase at Apple to the National Park Foundation through August 29th

As the U.S. National Park Service turns 105, Apple today is sharing new ways for customers to learn about and celebrate America’s parks. This week through August 29, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US.1 An Apple Watch Activity Challenge and special content collections will also let customers explore the parks, or celebrate them from home. These collections will be available on Apple Maps, in the App Store, the Apple TV app, and on Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, and Apple Music.

“With every passing year, our national parks only become more precious,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “We’re honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks, learn about their history, and renew their love and appreciation for the planet we share.”

Apple’s contributions to the National Park Foundation have helped fund youth programs including the Mosaics in Science Diversity Internship Program. The internship provides underrepresented youth with meaningful, on-the-ground work experience in natural resource science career fields.

“It has always been a dream of mine to work for the NPS,” said Edwin Torres, a recent graduate from Central Washington University interning at North Cascades National Park, in a statement. “I view these parks as spiritual places that allow you to build your connection with nature. I have always considered that having the opportunity to work in these parks is a great privilege, and through this program, I have been able to learn skills that will help me pursue a career in natural resource management. I feel confident that I will be able to use my experience from this program to meet the dynamic challenges that our parks face.”

“National parks are landscapes of wonder and learning,” said Will Shafroth, National Park Foundation’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Thanks to Apple’s ongoing partnership and commitment to connect young people to America’s diverse natural and cultural heritage, we are helping the National Park Service excite and engage students with educational opportunities across the country.”

Apple is also encouraging users to learn more about the parks through special content collections.

Apple Maps will feature 24 curated Guides from the National Park Foundation to help people discover and experience these treasured landscapes. These Guides include more than 400 sites that the National Park Service protects, from hidden gems and exciting urban escapes that are just a stone’s throw away from America’s biggest cities, to parks where kids of all ages can explore, learn, and grow. Apple users can also save national parks to My Guides, create personal Guides, and share them with friends and family while planning a trip.

The App Store is celebrating the National Park Service by spotlighting the official National Park Service app as the App of the Day. Users can further enjoy the beauty of the national parks by exploring the Essential Apps for Hikers collection, which highlights apps including Outdoorsy – RV Rentals, which helps users plan their trip; AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, which surfaces new outdoor routes; and WaterMinder, which reminds adventurers to stay hydrated.

Apple TV app users can find a collection on Watch Now that celebrates the history, stories, and wonder of the national parks, spotlighting shows like Ken Burns’s “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea” and documentaries like “Free Solo.” Apple Podcasts will feature a collection of shows focused on exploring and celebrating the outdoors for listeners in the US throughout August. On Apple Books, customers will find a collection of books for adults and kids that will inspire families to get out and explore our national parks. And with the “Nature Awaits” playlist on Apple Music, listeners can hit play, lean back, and let their imagination wander, even if they’re unable to head outdoors.

On August 28, Apple Watch users around the world are encouraged to appreciate the natural beauty of national parks by participating in an Activity Challenge. Apple Watch users can earn the limited edition award and animated stickers for Messages by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more on this day.

MacDailyNews Take: Apps from The National park Service can be found on Apple’s App Store here.