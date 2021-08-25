Alaska Airlines flight evacuated after Samsung Galaxy phone ignites fire

A passenger’s Samsung Galaxy phone caught on fire inside the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight from New Orleans to Seattle that had landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday evening.

Christine Clarridge fpr The Seattle Times:

It was a Samsung Galaxy A21, according to Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle. “I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition,” Cooper said in an email. “However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device.” The crew on Flight 751 extinguished the fire with a battery containment bag, but smoke forced the deployment of evacuation slides, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told KOMO-TV.

Earlier this evening, POSFD responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. Upon arrival, the fire was contained and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rY2cFgrmUH — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, that A21 wanted so badly to be a Galaxy Note POS.

This is a safety issue.

Do you want to be trapped aboard a jet plane at 30,000 feet when Joe Six Pack’s self-replaced no-name battery inside his shitty Android phone decides to spontaneously combust? — MacDailyNews, July 22, 2021