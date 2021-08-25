Alaska Airlines flight evacuated after Samsung Galaxy phone ignites fire

6 Comments

A passenger’s Samsung Galaxy phone caught on fire inside the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight from New Orleans to Seattle that had landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday evening.

An exploded, post-fire Samsung Galaxy Note 7
An exploded, post-fire Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from 2016

Christine Clarridge fpr The Seattle Times:

It was a Samsung Galaxy A21, according to Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle.

“I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition,” Cooper said in an email. “However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device.”

The crew on Flight 751 extinguished the fire with a battery containment bag, but smoke forced the deployment of evacuation slides, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told KOMO-TV.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, that A21 wanted so badly to be a Galaxy Note POS.

This is a safety issue.

Do you want to be trapped aboard a jet plane at 30,000 feet when Joe Six Pack’s self-replaced no-name battery inside his shitty Android phone decides to spontaneously combust?MacDailyNews, July 22, 2021

6 Comments

  1. “Do you want to be trapped aboard a jet plane at 30,000 feet when Joe Six Pack’s self-replaced no-name battery inside his shitty Android phone decides to spontaneously combust? ”

    First, that is so presumptuous. The real cause is not mentioned.

    Second, it ignores the fact that the same happens with iPhones.

    Just a couple of logical fallacies just to start.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,