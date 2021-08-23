AppleCare+ for Mac gets an annual subscription option

New Mac owners will now have an option to get extended AppleCare+ coverage for a year instead of buying 3 years of the insurance plan for one upfront price.

Samantha Wiley for iLounge:

Apple recently overhauled its AppleCare+ structure for the Mac. Signing up for it has been available on through the computer, but now it’s available over the phone, at the Apple Store and on retail locations. The pricing, however, has changed with the 1-year plans being more expensive than the 3-year option. A yearly AppleCare+ for the 16 inch MacBook Pro will run the owner $140 yearly compared to the 3-year pricing of $380. The premium is around $10 extra for a 13 inch MacBook Air. AppleCare+ adds two accidental damage claims annually and extends hardware repair coverage at an additional cost.

MacDailyNews Notee: Every Mac comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone. More info here.