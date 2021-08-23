Apple Pay purchases in U.S. Apple Stores will support National Park Foundation thru August 29th

Apple today announced that it will make an donation to the National Park Foundation (for an unspecified amount) for each qualifying Apple Pay purchase at an Apple Store, on Apple.com, or in the Apple Store app in the United States from August 23rd through August 29th.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The promotion is limited to the first 100,000 transactions and it is subject to a $10 minimum purchase with Apple Pay, according to fine print on Apple’s website. This is at least the fifth consecutive year that Apple has ran this promotion in support of the National Park Foundation, the official charitable partner of the National Park Service in the United States…

MacDailyNews Take: On August 25th, all U.S. national parks that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission in celebration of Founders Day, the 105th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service.