JPMorgan Chase upgrades Apple, raises target price to $180

JPMorgan Chase analyst Samik Chatterjee on Thursday upped the firm’s price target on Apple from $175 to $180 and reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Chatterjee foresees that Apple shares are set for “multiple catalysts” into the latter portion of this year, including the upcoming “iPhone 13” family launch and “low investor expectations” for iPhone and total revenue for fiscal 2022, led by concerns over tough compares after a string of record quarters due to the response to COVID-19 that led to a need for tech devices for remote work and schooling.
Chatterjee increased his iPhone volume estimates to 246 million units for 2022 and expects “substantial upside” relative to the consensus.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th… Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.
MacDailyNews Take: Chatterjee is now close to the top of Apple price targets. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley currently holds the top spot with a $185 target (set on July 28, 2021) and a “Strong Buy” rating which is some +26.40% upside over the current AAPL price.
5 Comments
As Tim Cook has made clear, Apple isn’t all about making the best products, it’s about pushing radical racial, political, climate and surveillance agendas. The apparent bait-and-switch on privacy is a 🚨 on the direction of this organization. AAPL shareholders have to decide whether making dirty money from this dubious company, whatever the upside of its stock might be, is morally sound. This is not the Apple of 10 or even 5 years ago. If Steve Jobs came back from the dead, I think he’d be horrified and axe the entire executive team at a minimum. I’ve started paring down my position.
Good Nick – sell your shares, I’ll buy them all.
I don’t need (mostly) faceless corporations scolding me to be better, or judging my moral compass.
You probably do Sherm – especially if you are worried about your child porn being discovered on your iPhone. You better stop using MSFT, GOOG, FB, IG, TWTR, TIKTOK platforms as well then too.
I will be able to retire again if this forecast, or anything close, materializes.