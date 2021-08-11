Apple’s Macs, iPads, and iPhones could boast 3nm chips next year

2022 Macs, iPads, and iPhones may feature chips built on the 3nm process, as TSMC, Apple’s chip fabricator, is planning to begin mass production for 3nm chips destined for Apple in the second half of next year.
Last August, Dr. Ian Cutress reports for Anandtech that TSMC planned to continue using FinFET transistors vs. newer ‘Gate-All-Around’ technology (GAA-FET) which are more complex to build than FinFETs. TSMC’s 3nm process will use an improved version on FinFET in order to deliver up to 50% performance gain, up to 30% power reduction, and 1.7x density gain over the current 5nm chips. More info here.
Monica Chen and Jessie Shen for DigiTimes:
TSMC is on track to move its 3nm process technology to volume production in the second half of 2022 for Apple’s devices, either iPhones or Mac computers, according to industry sources.
Just two years after unveiling chips based on the 5nm process, Apple may plan to make a direct jump to 3nm as soon as next year.
Apple has already reportedly booked TSMC’s entire production capacity for 4nm chips for Apple silicon Macs. That report, however, has no timeline as to when Macs with 4nm chips may debut.
The A14 Bionic chip, first introduced in an updated iPad Air and later put into the iPhone 12 series, is built on the 5nm process. Compared to earlier processes, the smaller architecture provides improved performance and increased energy efficiency.
MacDailyNews Take: 3nm is really getting down there! If all goes well, the speed and efficiency of Apple’s Macs, iPads, and iPhones will remain unmatched for years to come.
Amazing technology. Made in Taiwan!
Don’t you wonder, though, how rising consumer prices, inflation and high energy prices might impact Americans, Apple and these products? Why can’t DC get this under control? They have been in complete unhindered control of America and Americans for seven months. Whatever needs to be done, they can do yesterday. But, this is what Americans have been given. You have to wonder what has gone so wrong
Isn’t it likely how any company that uses TSMC for fabrication will be able to get the same node size as what Apple is getting? Usually, whatever node size Apple uses for smartphones, Qualcomm also uses that node size. I didn’t realize Apple had exclusive node size. TSMC would probably try to maximize the number of chips being fabricated in order to make the new machinery cost effective unless Apple is allowed to buy out all production on a machine.
The article explains how Apple has booked the entire 4nm manufacturing capacity. I’m sure they will have made similar arrangements for 3nm production too.
Rivals will have to wait until that technology is made available to them too.
In addition to the impressively small size, the chips are designed specifically to work together with other Apple designed hardware components AND Apple’s own software.