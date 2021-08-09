Apple orders new drama series ‘Bad Monkey,’ starring Vince Vaughn

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Bad Monkey,” a new 10-episode drama from Emmy Award-nominated writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso”) that will star Vince Vaughn (“DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story,” “Wedding Crashers”), who will also serve as executive producer.

“Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, “Bad Monkey” is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, a New York Times Bestseller and enduring cult favorite. The New York Times called the book “a comedic marvel … beautifully constructed,” and “a rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida.”

“Bad Monkey” is written by Lawrence, who will executive produce through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer.

The series order comes on the heels of the season two premiere of global hit Apple Original comedy series “Ted Lasso,” co-created by Lawrence, which recently made history as this year’s most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series with 20 nominations, as well as becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 126 wins and 511 awards nominations.

MacDailyNews Take: Bill Lawrence and Vince Vaughn? Bad Monkey sounds like a hit in the making!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.