Center for Democracy & Technology: Apple’s backdoor scanning of Photos and Messages threaten users’ security and privacy

The reception to Apple’s backdoor scanning of Photos and Messages is clearly not the warm welcoming one for which Apple executives may have naively hoped by couching it within a laughably contrived Think of the Children™ introduction, as the Center for Democracy & Technology has plainly stated that the move “will threaten the security and privacy of its users and ultimately imperil secure messaging around the world.”
Apple on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse, but some privacy advocates said the system could open the door to monitoring of political speech or other content on iPhones. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) said in a statement that, “Apple is planning to build a backdoor into its data storage system and its messaging system.”
The Center for Democracy & Technology:
[On Thursday], Apple announced that it is planning to make several changes to its messaging and photo services in the United States which the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) believes will threaten the security and privacy of its users and ultimately imperil secure messaging around the world.
Apple describes these new policies as an effort to protect children, which is unquestionably an important and worthy goal. Proliferation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is an abhorrent crime against which firm action is required. However, CDT is deeply concerned that Apple’s changes in fact create new risks to children and all users, and mark a significant departure from long-held privacy and security protocols.
“Apple is replacing its industry-standard end-to-end encrypted messaging system with an infrastructure for surveillance and censorship, which will be vulnerable to abuse and scope-creep not only in the U.S., but around the world,” says Greg Nojeim, Co-Director of CDT’s Security & Surveillance Project. “Apple should abandon these changes and restore its users’ faith in the security and integrity of their data on Apple devices and services.”
The changes Apple announced today create a backdoor, so that iMessage will no longer provide end-to-end encryption. These changes also create a dangerous precedent for allowing one account to essentially conduct surveillance of another. More specifically, Apple will add a feature to iOS that scans images in iMessages sent to and from users if they are on a family account. On these accounts, Apple will conduct machine learning-based “client-side scanning” in an attempt to detect sexually explicit imagery.
When the system detects a suspected “explicit” image to or from a child user on a family account, it will warn the user that the image is sensitive and notify them that a notice may be sent to the parent if the young person chooses to send or view the image.
The company also announced changes to its photo storing policies. Apple will store a database of hashes (small strings of data that serve as a fingerprint for an image) of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on users’ phones. For users that have enabled iCloud photo storage, the operating system will check a user’s photos against the database before uploading them to iCloud. If a given account reaches a pre-set threshold of images that match the database, and a human reviewer agrees that the images depict CSAM, Apple will submit a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Apple will also suspend the account, subject to appeal by the account owner.
These new practices mean that Apple will no longer be offering fully end-to-end encrypted messaging through iMessage and will be undermining the privacy previously offered for the storage of iPhone users’ photos. The mechanism that will enable Apple to scan images in iMessages is not an alternative to a backdoor — it is a backdoor. Client-side scanning on one “end” of the communication breaks the security of the transmission, and informing a third-party (the parent) about the content of the communication undermines its privacy. Organizations around the world have cautioned against client-side scanning because it could be used as a way for governments and companies to police the content of private communications.
The changes to iMessage’s privacy for users under 18 are particularly concerning because there is no guarantee that the parent-child account structure Apple has devised will be used as intended by actual parents and young people. The same tool that Apple intends to be used to fight predators seeking to “groom” potential victims could expose sensitive information about young people’s sexual identities to unsympathetic adults. And machine-learning classifiers for detecting nudity and sexually explicit content are notoriously error-prone; it’s almost certain that Apple’s new tool will mistakenly flag health information, memes, art, and advocacy messages as “explicit” and send alarming notifications to parents that imply their child is sexting.
Nojeim says, “The changes Apple announced are extremely disappointing, given the leadership and commitment to user privacy and communications security it has long demonstrated. Apple’s retreat from providing secure end-to-end encrypted services opens the door to privacy threats for all users, while creating new threats for young people. In particular, LGBTQ youth and children in abusive homes are especially vulnerable to injury and reprisals, including from their parents or guardians, and may inadvertently expose sensitive information about themselves or their friends to adults, with disastrous consequences.”
“Images attached to messages that were previously protected by end-to-end encryption will now be searched routinely using algorithms that have not been revealed to the public. And users who expect privacy in the photos they take and share with their iPhones can no longer have that expectation when those photos are backed up to iCloud. Instead, they should know that Apple will scan those photos,” Nojeim adds.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple move is so perplexing, instantly destroying years of claims of privacy protection from the CEO on down, we wonder if Apple was promised something – implicitly or explicitly – in return for this faith-shattering and, yes, stupid decision?
There have been people that suggest that we should have a backdoor. But the reality is if you put a backdoor in, that backdoor’s for everybody, for good guys and bad guys… I think everybody’s coming around also to recognizing that any backdoor means a backdoor for bad guys as well as good guys. And so a backdoor is a nonstarter. It means we are all not safe… I don’t support a backdoor for any government, ever.
We do think that people want us to help them keep their lives private. We see that privacy is a fundamental human right that people have. We are going to do everything that we can to help maintain that trust. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, October 1, 2015
Pfft.
In exchange for selling out their billion-plus iPhone user base, would the U.S. and other governments go easier on Apple in the realm of antitrust or taxes or something?
Apple’s decision is such a disappointing, hypocritical, and obvious 180° capitulation that there has to be more to this story.
Why would Apple — which was, for years, so vehemently pro-user-privacy and so adamantly opposed to adding backdoors into their devices — make such a shocking, self-defeating, and embarrassing about-face, painfully and desperately introduced under the guise of Think of the Children™ in a failed attempt to soften the blow?
The TL;DR version: If you use iCloud Photos, they will do a pattern-matching scan looking for large numbers of images that that have the same cryptographic “fingerprint” of known pornographic images of children. If a threshold of potential matches is exceeded, that means there could be a problem, where investigation by law enforcement might be warranted. If you are a parent, and setup and Family iCloud account, you can choose to enable an option to alert if your kids might be sexting. That’s really it. Apple doesn’t look at your images in either case. Scanning/analysis is done locally on device, if these features are used. You don’t have to use these features.
Your attempt to minimize and lies of omission are not going to work, Tim, uh, SM.
FACISM MASKED WITH GOOD INTENTIONS. Presently, law enforcement can access your iPhone anytime they want with a, warrant, based on evidence, we call that the 4th amendment. What Apple is proposing, circumvents the rule of law and puts themselves and their “partners” as the decision maker for you of what’s right and wrong.
SM, as you can see from Ed’s comment, facts are irrelevant to the Apple critics. What the company says is less credible to them than the word of a guy who turned 1.5 million classified US documents over to the Russian intelligence services. The lives of US agents and the victims of child abuse are irrelevant to their view of this debate.
TxUssr,
On a mission to prove himself to be the most gullible fucktard ever to walk the face of the earth.
…and Rome fell
Many wondered what would it take to bring Apple down, like many great companies and countries, its rot from within.
At this point, even if Apple did a 180, their stellar reputation on privacy is now trash because we know they’ve entertained the idea in the first place.
If this does not change, to change from a free society to basically a surveillance society is all but inevitable. It is hard to believe still that of all the companies, it is Apple that caved most monumental now.
I’m from 1962, and grew up (and still live there) in thew northern part of the Netherlands. From here, the border to East Germany, the DDR (GDR in English acronym) was only about 250 miles away. The DDR was the most notorious in suppressing it’s citizens into a horrendous surveillance state – orchestrated by the STASI secret service – besting even the Soviets themselves at totalitarianism and effectivene suppression.
I am quite sure China took more lessons from the DDR of that period than the USSR.
The people in that surveillance state lived in 24/7 fear. Fear of being caught for wrong thinking, for wrong writing, for wrong speaking. Fear especially for ones own children, as through the school system the authorities made sure that children would betray their own parents and family, with great success. Fear of gathering, fear of meeting the wrong corrupt people. Horrible economy, constant risk of food shortages.
People desperately wanted to flee that, but couldn’t because of the Iron Curtain, designed to keep people inside. I remember vividly the constant news reports about again civilians being shot by the border guards in the back, for trying to jump the wall and seek freedom. Sometimes the bodies would hang in the wires for hours or even one or two days before they got collected. This continued for decades. One got used to these news reports.
The stuff that came – and still comes – to light after the fall of the Iron Curtain surpassed anyone’s deepest suspicions about the level of what a surveillance state does to its citizens. Betrayed by your neighbors, friends, children. And then there were Apparatchiks who delighted in this and make their careers out of all that. All beyond horrible.
All people should be alarmed at slow but potentially serious steps in the direction of all matters surveillance, as it inevatably will lead to a surveillance state. Perhaps in a new form – a privatized form largely – but that does not matter. Freedom and principles of justice must be absolute
Ultimately all authoritarian surveillance structures are the same, and must be avoided in its most earliest stages at all cost. AT ALL COST.
Get the facts people – they are not changing any privacy things – I love how people jump to conclusions about something they do not research at all. Idiots. Here are the facts…. READ THEM:
https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/08/06/what-you-need-to-know-apples-icloud-photos-and-messages-child-safety-initiatives
Oh, but it’s so much FUN to stir up an uproar about something that isn’t even worth a tempest in a teacup.
Whatever, you are naive. And you’re believing what you’re told. The concern isn’t simply this limited use they intend to implement, it’s the use of this in the future for things completely different from why (they say) Apple is doing it now.
The concerns are not about the facts in its current iteration – I know them too – but where it can potentially lead to now that the gauntlet of surveillance tech on ones own device has been thrown. And where it most certainly already will lead to in the shorter term in current authoritarian states.
Moving goalposts got us here now (end-to-end iCloud encryption certainly in the trashcan now, the no-backdoor promise also becoming more loose), so who knows what moving goalposts and mission creep we will see the coming years? That is what the concerns are about once the tech is in place.
Of course the current iteration would look as innocent and noble as possible, that is what the “think of the children” strategy is meant and designed for. Works every time.
Protecting terrorists and murderers by keeping FBI out, but porn is more important justifying full intrusion mode? This might be great non-connected technology for parents to have to protect their children, but Apple deciding to report “violations” to the government? Apple and other Big Tech companies have already proven to effectively be an arm of the government and of the far left. Once (if) this is accepted, it now opens the door for the coming of full surveillance. It’s not simply the end of Apple’s privacy, it’s yet another ally/resource of a governmental agenda that is already leading America to Marxism and communism — which is already operating successfully in places in the country. People have long since stopped learning from history, because they have long since stopped learning and understanding it in schools at all levels. In totalitarian countries, it was often the government itself that took away rights and imposed itself on its people. Here, we are doing it to ourselves through powerful private companies and the people themselves. The loss of Apple’s protections is serious since there is potentially no equivalent replacement for it. We can only hope they will quickly reverse course and back down. But will we be able to trust that they then wouldn’t clandestinely monitor us and report to the government in the future since the technology is already set to go.
Besides absolute invasiveness what do they hope to accomplish with this??… it will solve nothing,
Ones who have these tendencies and know that they are being watched.. they will simply circumvent it by using other platforms and Avoid Apple iCloud or Apple all together.
This is a horrific pr/pub/business move by Apple… it feels Orwellian ! It Is ORWELLIAN !!!
Don’t worry guys this is just Apple bending the knee to the CCP. We have nothing to fear. And we know we can trust the CCP. The backdoor is per CCP request. Its got nothing to do moral responsibilities we all know that’s just for show. We know Apple is either weak or a moral fraud.
https://www.theinformation.com/articles/seven-apple-suppliers-accused-of-using-forced-labor-from-xinjiang
Your data can be trusted.
@1.56 companies where instructed to spy on individuals. Control of the App store isn’t enough for the CCP. They must have access to the phone. Apple’s new backdoor is for the CCP. The CCP can shut down the majority of apple’s manufacturing in a few hours. Apple is the CCP’s bitch.