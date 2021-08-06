After launching three new games this morning, Apple Arcade now offers more than 200 games for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV users for just $4.99 per month.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

The service has been busy during the first half of 2021, releasing a whopping 30 games in April alone. Apple Arcade gained long-awaited titles Fantasian from Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, as well as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, one of the biggest titles to hit the service to date. You can also play remastered App Store classics like Angry Birds: Reloaded and Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City. The original versions of some Apple Arcade games like Monument Valley or Simon’s Cat are still available outside of Apple Arcade, but they could have ads and in-app purchases. And there’s more still to come.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Arcade is one of the best gaming values you’ll find anywhere.

CNET maintains a running list of all the games that are available to play on Apple Arcade here.