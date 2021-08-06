Privacy, Schmivacy. Apple installs backdoors to iPhones

Apple has announced its plans to bring changes to its operating systems that sound to many security researchers like a massive privacy nightmare and the perfect invitation to unintended consequences.
Raising concerns in the industry, the company argues it is doing so to protect children and limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
Two main concerning points are:
• Apple plans to add a scanning feature that will scan all photos as they are uploaded into iCloud Photos to see if they match a photo in the database of known CSAM maintained by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
• It will also scan all iMessage images sent or received by child accounts (accounts designated as owned by a minor) for sexually explicit material. If the child is a minor, Apple will warn them if they try to send or receive sexually explicit photos and notify the parent.
However, security researchers, while supportive of the [CSAM] efforts, are concerned that Apple is enabling governments worldwide to effectively have access to user data, which could go beyond what Apple is currently planning, as is the case with all backdoors. While the system is being purported to detect child sex abuse, it could be adapted to scan for other text and imagery without user knowledge.
Security researchers around the globe have been writing about why this is effectively the end of privacy at Apple since every Apple user is now a criminal unless proven otherwise.
How long do you think it will be before the database is expanded to include "terrorist" content"? "harmful-but-legal" content"? state-specific censorship?
The new features are also concerning even without the government meddling and could prove life-threatening for queer kids.
There are mountains of research showing that filters for "sexually explicit" content overflag LGBTQ+ content. This "feature" is going to out a lot of queer kids to their homophobic parents. https://t.co/zRCrLNdGss
While combating CSAM is extremely important, privacy and security experts are concerned about the possible unintended consequences of this technology. [ Avast Chief Privacy Officer Shane] McNamee questions whether companies should scan people’s devices at all.
“Now that this is possible to have access, authorities will push for more access,” he says. “It’s like we’re peeking over your shoulder, but we’re wearing sunglasses and saying the sunglasses can only see bad things. And you have this little snooper on the device that’s just reading everything and checking it, not sending it to Apple unless you’re doing something wrong. That’s the problem — the definition of ‘doing something wrong’ could be broadened.”
Brianna Wu — a computer programmer, video game creator, online advocate, and Executive Director of Rebellion PAC who describes herself as “an Apple fan” — points out that the US government could theoretically create legislation giving them permission to use this technology without the general public ever knowing. There are “far less checks and balances” on behind the scenes deals between the US government and tech companies, in the name of national security, than the general public may believe.
“This would allow agencies to spy on our phones to find, say, pictures that the Pentagon says compromise national security or belong to terrorists,” Wu tells Avast. “And if you look at the specifics of Edward Snowden’s revelations, it’s clear that our national security agencies may stick to certain rules in the US, but outside there are no rules at all. I feel very confident this technology could be used to spy on people in other countries.”
The second big change is that Apple will allow parents to implement a program on their children’s iMessages that would blur any images with nudity. It will also alert parents if the child chooses to view the image or send nude images themselves. While Wu says she “can live with the iCloud part” of these new changes, she feels that the scanning messages part leads down “a deeply Orwellian road” and she “would beg Apple to reconsider.”
Wu points to the fact that the majority of US teens are sexually active before the age of 18 — and that “sexting” is not uncommon among teenagers. This technology, then, potentially infringes on teens’ right to sexual autonomy. It could also potentially open up charges of distributing child pornography against the children, if a parent reports, or the parents if they share the image with the other parents involved.
But even more concerning to Wu is the possibility that this technology could “out” LGBTQIA+ kids to their parents, potentially placing them in both psychological and physical danger.
“Name a product from Apple, I’ve got it,” Wu says. “I’m all-in on the Apple ecosystem because of privacy. I root for them to succeed, but this is by far the worst plan I’ve seen them put into effect. I think they’re going down a wrong path and it’s extremely concerning.”
MacDailyNews Take:
It is ironic that it's Apple leading us all down the primrose path.https://t.co/R4kr1Rn0MO
Hey Tim forget about your privacy yes this is the first step to being like Google yes and everyone else. Now you can get off your soapbox
I am so happy. Been an Apple Fan Boy for Decades. Now I get to try other insecure platforms and save money. Sold my Apple stock and my Fiancee is selling her 40k. Since there’s no privacy, Google, Samsung, MS here I come. There is nothing that Apple can say or stop to remedy this.
Do you remember the HomePod fiasco, people listening to you home conversations?
Forget Apple Equipment coming out after today, it will be MS Surface Book, Samsung 49″ Monitor and Fold Phone, Garmin Watch (I had 3 Apple Watch 6) watches.
True, I might die w/o the watch calling 911, but I deleted Apple Health data can’t trust that either.
I see a storm brewing, Apple employees rebelling to work from home.
Oh, Adobe Suite here I come, by Apple!
This whole dispute is mass hysteria. Your device has been scanning your photos for years. Parental controls have been available for years. Apple has had the ability—and the legal right via your consent to their user agreement—to scan your content on iCloud for years. There is nothing fundamentally new here. If you don’t want to know if your children are exchanging pornography, don’t activate that feature. If you don’t want Apple to access your data on iCloud, don’t store your data on iCloud. Problem solved.
For those that have actually read the EULAs this is not news. But like the current Critical Race Theory uproar (some teachers have been teaching some of this topic for decades), this ‘hidden in plain sight’ Apple policy is now big news because it it brought into the spotlight.
The ‘new’ thing here appears to not really be iCloud but the scanning of images that go through iMessage. So while not using iCloud may be an option to remove one aspect of concern, no iOS user I know is willing to stop using iMessage also.
It is not a backdoor to your phone – get yourself educated…
Did you read the article? The entire point is that it could very easily become a back door, and in a manner that none of us even knows about, and that it is pretty much a complete 180 to what Tim Cook assured us of, rather vocally. FWIW, people said precisely the same thing about Google or Facebook more than a decade ago (‘What’s the big deal?’), and we all know how that turned out.
Any feature of any communications device, from the Morse telegraph on, could become a back door. It is irrational to suddenly go into a blind panic about a bare possibility that anyone who understood the technology could have imagined decades ago. We should take steps to avoid the possibility from becoming a reality, certainly, but let’s not punish Apple for some possible future misapplication of technology they and their competitors have had for years and that Apple (if only Apple) has sought to use responsibly. This is not Majority Report.
CCP makes Minority report look like the Salvation Army. It could never happen here
Social credit score lowered for buying beer
TxcCPUsers wet dream
It may be too much to expect that they understand that something that does not allow anyone but you (and your parents, if you are a minor) access to your device is not only not a backdoor, but not a door at all. Your iCloud account is not on your device, and that is the only thing Apple can access… if you give them access by agreeing to their end user agreement. If you don’t store any data on iCloud, it isn’t subject to access unless you give your consent in some other way.
TxCCPUser is in full press damage control. We all know where he stands. And it’s amazing how TxLoser knows what apples internal intent is. It’s not just iCloud it’s also messaging, but Apple never said that’s where they will stop. It’s telling how you blindly trust/defend Apple. Defend the indefensible. Working with a criminal state that systematically murders people for profit; organ harvesting, slave labor, systematic genocide are all acceptable if they can hide it with sub contractors, besides it’s just a culture difference, and if it means getting them iPhones produced at a tidy 38% profit margin, then hey what is a CEO to do? We can’t expect them to stand on a moral ground when their P/E is at stake. it’s not like they have a lot of wiggle room when dealing with a criminal state, do you know how fast Apple could burn through that 2.4 trillion market value.
If the CCP wants a back door then guess what?
Again, something that provides zero access to your encrypted device is not a door at all, much less a back door.
Headlines imply it will catch out people distributing child porn, but such people would not be using parental,controls and would presumably be savvy enough not to use iCloud either.
I don’t think this is quite the big deal that some imagine it is.
I would also assume that such individuals storing images on iCloud would have yet another layer of encryption on the files/folders before upload which would make Apple’s scanning ineffective. All done years before Apple even considered this ‘new’ feature.
The explanation isn’t very clear, but it looks like the scanning/screening is only applied to images contained in the Photos database, not to independent image files elsewhere in the iCloud file structure.
I’m very disappointed with Apple about this.
Ban all tools as they can easily become weapons. Anything that’s useful can be turned into something harmful. Break out the tinfoil hats.
What’s happening to world? Seems like freedom is disappearing everywhere…when did big tech become an extension of the governments of the world?
At the last election !