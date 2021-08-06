How to jailbreak your Apple iPhone

Jailbreaking your Apple iPhone offers users freedom of choice by opening up your iPhone to new OSes and apps outside of Apple’s App Store. You can use your jailbroken iPhone to install apps from APK files, instead of having to download apps not restricted by Apple’s approval process. Jailbreaking your iPhone opens up new possibilities in terms of customization and gives you more freedom.

Mark Jansen and Andre Revilla for Digital Trends:

First and foremost, let’s take a moment to remember this guide is not a guarantee that you will successfully jailbreak your iPhone or iPod. When dealing with something like a jailbreak, there is always a small chance something could go wrong with your phone, and we cannot be responsible for this. But jailbreaking, especially with Pangu, is extremely easy and you should be perfectly fine.

To jailbreak your iPhone means you are freeing it from the limitations imposed by Apple. Freeing a device means that it can install applications from outside Apple’s App Store, and you can fiddle with previously restricted aspects of an iOS device. Jailbreaking can also help you unlock your iPhone to make it available on other carriers.

Be sure to run a backup of your device before beginning the jailbreak process… Jailbreaking your iOS device is easier than ever, and if you’re an advanced user, it can be a lot of fun to unleash the true potential of your iPhone or iPad. Despite what Apple claims about the risks of jailbreaking, it’s an option you should consider to get the most out of your iOS device.