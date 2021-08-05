Apple places female engineering program manager on administrative leave after tweeting claims of sexism at the company

Apple has placed senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik on indefinite administrative leave after she tweeted about sexism in the office.
The company is currently investigating claims Gjøvik made about a hostile work environment.
[Wednesday] afternoon, Gjøvik set an out of office message informing colleagues that the employee relations team had placed her on indefinite paid leave.
So, following raising concerns to #Apple about #sexism, #hostileworkenvironment, & #unsafeworkconditions, I'm now on indefinite paid administrative leave per #Apple employee relations, while they investigate my concerns. This seems to include me not using Apple's internal Slack.
— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 4, 2021
This is the second time Apple has investigated Gjøvik’s claims about sex discrimination at the company. The employee relations team closed an earlier investigation, allegedly finding that nothing was wrong…
In today's #Apple employee relations said its fine update, here's the heartfelt email I sent my #bigtech male leadership in 2018 during the Kavanaugh hearings. I asked for support of women & to condemn #sexism & #sexualassault. The reply: a text saying "FWIW, RBG thinks he's ok." pic.twitter.com/0GTthZNEgH
— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 4, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: We see no mention of using Twitter to report Harassment and/or Discrimination or comment on internal investigations in Apple’s Business Conduct Policy guidelines for Apple employees:
Apple is committed to providing a workplace free of harassment (including sexual harassment) or discrimination based on a personal trait. Personal traits include race, color, ancestry, national origin, religion, creed, age, mental and physical disability, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, military or protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
We are dedicated to maintaining a creative, culturally diverse, and supportive work environment, and do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of employees or non-employees with whom we have a business, service, or professional relationship. This applies to all interactions where you represent Apple, including interactions with employees, customers, suppliers, and applicants for employment.
If you have been harassed or discriminated against, or have witnessed such behavior, report the incident to anyone on the People Team, a supervisor or manager at any level, or Business Conduct.
Your Responsibilities and Obligation to Take Action
Everything we do is a reflection of Apple. We expect you to:
• Follow the Policy. Comply with the letter and spirit of Apple’s Business Conduct Policy and all applicable legal requirements.
• Speak up. If you see or hear of any violation of Apple’s Business Conduct Policy, other Apple policies, or legal or regulatory requirements, you must notify either your manager, People Team, Legal, or Business Conduct.
• Use good judgment and ask questions. Apply Apple’s principles of business conduct, and review our policies and legal requirements. When in doubt about how to proceed, discuss it with your manager, your People Business Partner, Legal, or Business Conduct.
Any failure to comply with Apple’s Business Conduct Policy — or failure to report a violation — may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.
You are also required to fully cooperate in any Apple investigation, and keep any information shared with you confidential to safeguard the integrity of the investigation.
More info: Apple’s Business Conduct Policy.
