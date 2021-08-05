iPhone 13: What the rumors predict

To date, the rumors say that the iPhone 13 family is on track for a regular mid-September unveiling, so we’re about a month and a few days from learnign all about Apple’s next-gen iPhones. 9to5Mac has rounded up some of the top features to expect from Apple’s new 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max!

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

t’s still unclear whether this year’s iPhone will be the iPhone 12s or the iPhone 13, as Apple is able to keep marketing names under wraps until the last minute. That being said, one recent supply chain report suggested that the 2021 iPhones will indeed be called the iPhone 13. 9to5Mac had a chance to go hands-on with the iPhone 13 Pro Max design in the form of a dummy unit, which you can see in detail in the video below.

The iPhone 13 Pro is likely to use a new LTPO display technology, which will allow Apple to lower the display’s power usage. Apple already uses this technology on the Apple Watch, and now, it’s expected to come to the iPhone 13 Pro to enable a ProMotion display. This will enable refresh rates up to 120Hz, similar to the iPad Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: After many months with our rather amazing iPhone 12 Pro Max units, we really can’t wait to see Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro Max!