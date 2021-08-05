iPhone 13: What the rumors predict

To date, the rumors say that the iPhone 13 family is on track for a regular mid-September unveiling, so we’re about a month and a few days from learnign all about Apple’s next-gen iPhones. 9to5Mac has rounded up some of the top features to expect from Apple’s new 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max!
t’s still unclear whether this year’s iPhone will be the iPhone 12s or the iPhone 13, as Apple is able to keep marketing names under wraps until the last minute. That being said, one recent supply chain report suggested that the 2021 iPhones will indeed be called the iPhone 13.
9to5Mac had a chance to go hands-on with the iPhone 13 Pro Max design in the form of a dummy unit, which you can see in detail in the video below.
The iPhone 13 Pro is likely to use a new LTPO display technology, which will allow Apple to lower the display’s power usage. Apple already uses this technology on the Apple Watch, and now, it’s expected to come to the iPhone 13 Pro to enable a ProMotion display. This will enable refresh rates up to 120Hz, similar to the iPad Pro.
MacDailyNews Take: After many months with our rather amazing iPhone 12 Pro Max units, we really can’t wait to see Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro Max!
I predict the iPhone 13 will be priced the same as when Trump was the President but, it will feel 5.4% more expensive due to inflation. It will also feature enhanced seven-studio quality beam forming mics to better pick up voices muffled by masks which are expected to be worn until Apple adds the 13 to the “vintage and obsolete” list in the 2031 to 2033 range.
This is a computing forum. Enough with the obsessive politicking.
My iPhone wish list:
Fewer, but higher quality mics.
5.4% lower price than last year
My iPhone wish list:
1. More ports. One lightning and one USB-C at least. There is room for this on all but the smallest phones. I suppose a headphone jack is too much to ask, but corded headphones still have major advantages including being faster and easier to connect, and better sound quality.
2. Joystick. Tactile feedback is essential for games, and sliding fingers across the screen is no substitute for a joystick. Maybe it could be on the back side of the phone?
3. Stop using “Thin” as an excuse to remove features. It is thin enough that further reductions just make it feel fragile. Joysticks are also more resistant to accidental presses, and so would be good for confirmations and wake-up.
4. The ability to record video directly to an attached SD card.
5. Right now I have one program that can play webm files, and another that can read files from a thumb drive. But I can’t play webm files from my thumb drive! We need better file management in general. Apple’s attempts at making things “simple” make it so hard to figure out where files actually are and what will make them disappear. This is true for the Mac Finder as well. Just fine one interface and use it. OS 7 was a dream compared to now.
6. Bring back Quicktime. iPhones are powerful enough now that they don’t need to be such divas about file types. I recently spend 2 hours stuck trying to figure out how to convert a Garageband song (on my iPad) to MP3 because Garageband didn’t support any formats that were standard on Windows. One of the best things about the Mac USED TO BE that every program could input from and output to Quicktime, thus making a huge list of input/output formats available to any program.
Stop truncating file names and other info – this makes makes such text fields useless. Instead make type size/thickness adjustable to fit in available space. If this isn’t possible, at least avoid truncating unique parts of file names and remove the common parts instead.