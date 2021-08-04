Apple’s MacBook sales grow 21% year-over-year

Global Notebook shipments reached 65.6 million units in Q2 2021, up 15% compared to Q2 2020 and down -4% from 68.2 million in Q1 2021 as some parts of the world prepare to either go back to office or adopt a hybrid work system due to uncertainty in many markets, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. Apple registered record sales for MacBooks in the June quarter, growing over 5.5 million units, 21% higher year-over-year.

Commercial customers preparing to return to work and upgrading towards more mobility (desktop to notebook PC) were the main driving factors for commercial demand. As supply constraints are expected to get tighter in the second half of the year, some consumer spending may be forced to shift elsewhere for the holidays.

The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Notebook PC Shipments and Market Share: Q2 2021 Results can be found here.

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst said in a statement, “As more and more customers are shifting towards hybrid work solutions, enterprise and small and medium businesses are using contractual solutions such as Device as a Service and work from home systems. Consumer demand is more orientated around choosing the right options such as operating system, entertainment and balance of work from home and distance education. This is why Chromebook, gaming, and commercial grade notebook shipments were strong and overall shipments are even higher than the previous high demand mark set in Q2 2020.”

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing added, “The component supply issue and new brands entering the market should be the primary focus points for all vendors. How smaller vendors maintain momentum in the face of supply constraints now will impact performance in the long-term as the natural consolidation trend by larger vendors creates more pressure for niche players to stay in the game. Still, the top vendors face risks on the margins as niche customers are being picked off by smaller vendors.”

Q221: Global Top 5 Notebook Personal Computer Vendors Market Share



Note: All figures are rounded

Apple did exceptionally well as they registered record sales for MacBook in the June quarter, growing over 5.5 million units, which was 21% higher than last year. The popularity of M1 MacBooks drove strong sales in both consumers and large enterprises customers.

Lenovo once again tops the market with record Notebook PC shipments (sell-in) of 15.5 million units in Q2 2021 (calendar year). This represented 14% growth from the 13.6 million shipped the year prior. Market share marginally declined by -0.1 percentage points to 23.6% compared to same time in the previous year. The new normal work from home and e-learning demand supported by an increasing device per person trend helped Lenovo maintain the leading position across many markets.

HP maintained the second position despite record sales across the industry in the second quarter, as shipments reached 14.9 million, representing 11% growth year-over-year. As other vendors grew much faster compared to HP, the vendor actually lost -0.8 percentage points of market share to settled at 22.8%. HP delivered a strong performance with fulfilling backlog orders from previous quarters while commercial demand outpaced supply.

Dell maintained the third position globally and gained 1.5 percentage points of market share over the last year’s quarter to reach 16.2%. In Q2 2021, Dell notebook shipments grew to 10.7 million units at a 26% growth rate year-on-year. The vendor maintained its position in enterprise business as well as in consumer customers, as the refresh cycle, migration from desktop to notebook and gaming PC trends suited existing and new customers.

Acer finished fifth with shipments growing to 5.2 million units at 45% growth rate year-on-year. This added 1.6 percentage points of market share over the same period, totaling 7.9%. The strong performance in EMEA and overall Chromebook success helped significant growth in both consumer and commercial segments.

MacDailyNews Take: Wait until the 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models hit the market!