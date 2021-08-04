Apple TV+ to premiere film of Broadway musical ‘Come From Away’ on Sept. 10th

Apple Original Films announced today that the filmed version of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Come From Away” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10. “Come From Away” is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show.

The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony and Grammy Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who will also serve as executive producers alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett.

“Come From Away” tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

The live performance of “Come From Away” was filmed this past May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

The cast starring in the live filmed production includes:

• Petrina Bromley (original cast member of “Come From Away,” “The Sound of Music”) as Bonnie and others.

• Jenn Colella (original cast member and Tony Award nominee for “Come From Away,” “If/Then”) as Beverley/Annette and others.

• De’Lon Grant (National tour for “Jersey Boys”) as Bob and others.

• Joel Hatch (original cast member of “Come From Away,” “Billy Elliot,” “Annie”) as Claude and others.

• Tony LePage (“Rock of Ages”) as Kevin T. and others.

• Caesar Samayoa (original cast member of “Come From Away,” “Sister Act,” “The Peewee Herman Show”) as Kevin J./Ali and others.

• Q. Smith (original cast member of “Come From Away,” “Mary Poppins,” “Les Misérables”) as Hannah and others.

• Astrid Van Wieren (original cast member and Dora award nominee for “Come From Away”) as Beulah and others.

• Emily Walton (“Peter and the Starcatcher,” “August: Osage County”) as Janice and others.

• Jim Walton (“Sunset Boulevard,” “The Music Man”) as Nick/Doug and others

• Sharon Wheatley (original cast member of “Come From Away,” “Avenue Q,” “Les Misérables,” “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera”) as Diane and others.

• Paul Whitty (“Once,” “Gettin’ the Band Back Together,” “Amélie,” “The Full Monty”) as Oz and others.

eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, produced the live capture performance, with Laurel Thomson executive producing on behalf of eOne. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon serve as producers alongside the original stage producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner serves as a co-producer. Alchemy Production group provided stage production and general management. RadicalMedia (“Hamilton,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia”) filmed the production.

“Come From Away” is choreographed by Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

A Best Musical winner all across North America, the smash hit musical won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley, four Olivier Awards (London) including Best New Musical, five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and three Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including Outstanding Musical. “Come From Away” was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jenn Colella.

