Apple TV+ celebrates ‘Ted Lasso’ success with tailgate events in L.A. on August 4, 7, and 8

Apple TV+ is celebrating the success of its hit comedy “Ted Lasso” by bringing fans of the series together for a themed tailgate events in Los Angeles on on August 4, 7, and 8.

John Glenday for The Drum:

The traveling marketing activation invites viewers to immerse themselves in official merchandise, take a ride on a double-decker ‘Believe Bus’ and get snapped in outsize themed photo installations ahead of a scheduled clash between LAFC and Sporting KC.

To mark the success of the show, it is lassoing American Football fans to discover the delights of soccer with the promise of free food, games and a live DJ.

Taking the format directly to fans of American football, Apple is bringing its fan experience to different neighbourhoods of Los Angeles for three one-off events scheduled for August 4, 7 and 8.

From unlikely beginnings, Ted Lasso has risen to become a jewel in the crown of Apple TV+, gathering an impressive 20 Emmy nominations for the cast led by Jason Sudeikis.