Unreleased Mac and Apple Watch models appear in Eurasian Economic Commission database

Several listings for new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers, appeared today in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. This is a common occurrence which usually precedes forthcoming product launches.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There are six new Apple Watch identifiers, including A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478. These are likely the new Apple Watch Series 7 models, which are running watchOS 8. Apple is working on new Apple Watch Series 7 models that could feature the first significant redesign that the Apple Watch has seen in several years…

As for the Mac, the ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new machines, and these could perhaps be the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are works and that are rumored to be launching before the end of the year.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to have an updated Apple silicon chip (either an M1X or an M2), and a complete design overhaul. The new machines do away with the Touch Bar in favor of a standard row of function keys and they also readopt many ports that were abandoned in prior models, with Apple adding an SD card slot and an HDMI port, along with Thunderbolt 4 ports. The new machines are expected to re-adopt MagSafe technology for charging purposes, and they’re believed to have mini-LED displays.