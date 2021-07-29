Apple TV+ debuts season two trailer for post-apocalyptic drama series ‘See’

Apple TV+ today debuted the season two trailer for its action-packed, post-apocalyptic drama series, “See,” starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard. The eight-episode second season will debut globally on Friday, August 27, 2021 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian general, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.

Joining Momoa, Bautista and Woodard in the second season are new series regulars Eden Epstein (“Sweetbitter”), Tom Mison (“Watchmen”), Hoon Lee (“Warrior”), Olivia Cheng (“Warrior”), David Hewlett (“The Shape of Water”) and Tamara Tunie (“Flight”).

The second season of “See” is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The complete first season of “See” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free