Apple releases watchOS 7.6.1; fixes issue that may have been actively exploited

Apple on Thursday released watchOS 7.6.1, a minor update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September 2020. watchOS 7.6.1 comes two weeks after the release of watchOS 7.6, which delivered ECG functionality to new regions.

watchOS 7 features seven new watch face options — including Chronograph Pro and GMT — plus new watch face configurations users can curate, discover, and share with others.
According to Apple’s release notes, the watchOS 7.6.1 update includes important security updates and it is recommended for all users. An Apple security support document indicates that the update fixes a memory issue that may have been actively exploited in the wild, as with iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1, and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1.

Released July 29, 2021

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher

MacDailyNews Take: Applicable Apple Watch users should upgrade ASAP.

The free watchOS 7.6.1 operating system update can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the ‌iPhone‌ by going to General > Software Update.

