PlayStation 5 owners can get six months free of Apple TV+

Apple and Sony have teamed up with an exclusive Apple TV+ offer on PlayStation (PS5) with which users can get six months extended free trial access to Apple TV+.

PlayStation.com:

Redeem your offer between now and July 22nd, 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals series and films.

Enjoy fan favorites like Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, See starring Jason Momoa with Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, and the highly anticipated sci-fi drama Foundation.

New Apple Original series and films premiere every month. Watch exclusively on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV app brings together your favorite TV shows and movies all in one place. Access exclusive originals from Apple TV+ and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll never miss the best of what’s on. Visit the Apple TV app web page to learn more.

Plan renews for $4.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled.

What you need:

• An account for PlayStation Network

• An Apple ID