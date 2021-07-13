Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ grabs 20 Emmy nominations

Unsurprisingly, Apple TV+’s rather excellent Ted Lasso is among the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19, in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Crown and The Mandalorian have tied for the top spot for program nominations with 24 followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).

The categories and contenders in which Apple is nominated:

Outstanding Comedy Series

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• Black-ish (ABC)

• Cobra Kai (Netflix)

• Emily in Paris (Netflix)

• Hacks (HBO Max)

• The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

• The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

• Pen15 (Hulu)

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

• Boys State (Apple TV+)

• The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart (HBO)

• Framing Britney Spears (FX Networks)

• The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

• Tina (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

• Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

• Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

• Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

• William H. Macy (Shameless)

• Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

• Ted Lasso – Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – Jeremy Swift as Higgins (Apple TV+)

• Hacks – Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Vaughan (HBO Max)

• The Kominsky Method – Paul Reiser as Martin (Netflix)

• Saturday Night Live – Kenan Thompson as Various Characters (NBC)

• Saturday Night Live – Bowen Yang as Various Characters (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

• Ted Lasso – Juno Temple as Keeley Jones (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+)

• The Flight Attendant – Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe (HBO Max)

• Hacks – Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)

• Saturday Night Live – Aidy Bryant as Various Characters (NBC)

• Saturday Night Live – Kate McKinnon as Various Characters (NBC)

• Saturday Night Live – Cecily Strong as Various Characters (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• Emily In Paris (Netflix)

• Hacks (HBO Max)

• United States Of Al (CBS)

• WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

• Hacks (HBO Max)

• The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

• Pen15 (Hulu)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

• Servant (Apple TV+)

• grown-ish (ABC Signature)

• Hacks (HBO Max)

• Made For Love (HBO Max)

• The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outstanding Commercial

• AirPods Pro — Jump – Apple AirPods

• It Already Does That – Apple Watch Series 6

• You Love Me – Beats by Dre (Apple subsidiary)

• Alexa’s Body – Amazon Alexa

• Better | Mamba Forever – Nike

• You Can’t Stop Us – Nike

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

• Ted Lasso – Biscuits ( Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – The Hope That Kills You (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again (Apple TV+)

• B Positive = Pilot (CBS)

• The Flight Attendant – In Case Of Emergency (HBO Max)

• Hacks – There Is No Line (Pilot) (HBO Max)

• Mom – Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak (CBS)

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

• Boys State (Apple TV+)

• Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

• The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart (HBO)

• Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)

• The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

• Tina (HBO)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

• Ted Lasso – The Hope That Kills You (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again (Apple TV+)

• The Flight Attendant – In Case Of Emergency (HBO Max)

• Hacks – Primm (HBO Max)

• Hacks – There Is No Line (Pilot) (HBO Max)

• Hacks – Tunnel Of Love (HBO Max)

Outstanding Music Direction

• Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

• Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

• Celebrating America (Multiple Platforms)

• David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

• Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

• Ted Lasso – Marcus Mumford, Composer and Tom Howe, Composer (Apple TV+)

• Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels, Composer (HBO)

• Bridgerton – Kris Bowers, Composer (Netflix)

• The Flight Attendant -0 Blake Neely, Composer (HBO Max)

• WandaVision – Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Composer and Robert Lopez, Composer (Disney+)

Outstanding Narrator

• The Year Earth Changed – David Attenborough, Narrator (Apple TV+)

• Mythic Quest – Everlight – Anthony Hopkins, Narrator (Apple TV+)

• A Perfect Planet – Volcano – David Attenborough, Narrator (Discovery+)

• Secrets Of The Whales – Ocean Giants – Sigourney Weaver, Narrator (Disney+)

• Lincoln: Divided We Stand – The Dogs Of War – Sterling K. Brown, Narrator (CNN)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

• Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

• Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS (YouTube)

• The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

• Reno 911! (Quibi)

• Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News (Paramount+)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Ted Lasso – The Hope That Kills You (Apple TV+)

• Mythic Quest – Everlight (Apple TV+)

• Cobra Kai – December 19 (Netflix)

• Love, Death + Robots – Snow In The Desert (Netflix)

• Star Trek: Lower Decks – No Small Parts (Paramount+)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

• Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

• Allen v. Farrow – Episode 2 (HBO)

• The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart (HBO)

• David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (Netflix)

• The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

• Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (HISTORY)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

• Ted Lasso – The Hope That Kills You (Apple TV+)

• B Positive – High Risk Factor (CBS)

• Cobra Kai – December 19 (Netflix)

• Hacks – Falling (HBO Max)

• The Kominsky Method – Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

• Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You (Apple TV+)

• David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

• Hamilton (Disney+)

• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

• The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

• Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

• The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart (HBO)

• David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (Netflix)

• Life Below Zero – The Other Side (National Geographic)

• Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – Naples And The Amalfi Coast (CNN)

• Tina (HBO)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

• Ted Lasso – Pilot (Apple TV+)

• Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again (Apple TV+)

• The Flight Attendant – In Case Of Emergency (HBO Max)

• Girls5eva – Pilot (Peacock)

• Hacks – There Is No Line (Pilot) (HBO Max)

• Pen15 – Play (Hulu)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

• Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+)

• Dancing With The Stars – Top 11 (ABC)

• Legendary – Pop Tart (HBO Max

• RuPaul’s Drag Race – The Pork Chop (VH1)

• Saturday Night Live – Host: Elon Musk (NBC)

MacDailyNews Take: So, by our count, Apple has garnered a total of 35 Emmy nominations this year!