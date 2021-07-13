Apple seeds macOS 11.5 Release Candidate to developer and public beta testers

Apple has seeded the macOS 11.5 Big Sur Release Candidate to developer and public beta testers today. The release offers Music app bug fixes and an update for the Podcasts app.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for your Mac:

• Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

• Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

• Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip