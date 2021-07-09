‘Lovecraft Country’ creator Misha Green inks Apple TV+ multi-year overall deal

Lovecraft Country creator and showrunner Misha Green has inked a multiple-year overall deal with Apple, following what sources say was a competitive bidding process for the writer/exec producer.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

The deal reunites Green with former Sony TV presidents-turned-Apple heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and former WGN America chief and Apple’s head of U.S. programming Matt Cherniss. Van Amburg and Erlicht developed Green’s Underground during their time with Sony TV, while Cherniss oversaw it for WGN America.

At Apple, Green will crate and develop new TV projects exclusively for the iPhone [and Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, etc.] maker’s TV+ streaming platform.

The Apple pact comes after HBO passed on a second season of Green’s Lovecraft Country… At Apple, Green will join a roster of overall deals that includes Kerry Ehrin (The Morning Show), Alena Smith (Dickinson), Jason Katims, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Sharon Horgan, Tracy Oliver and Sharon Horgan, among others.