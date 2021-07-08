Apple TV+ debuts trailer for new ‘Mr. Corman’ dramedy series

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Mr. Corman,” a new Apple Original dramedy series created by, directed by and starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The first two episodes of the 10-episode first season will debut globally on Friday, August 6, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

“Mr. Corman” follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, “Mr. Corman” stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez.

The series marks a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt, who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, most notably his co-starring turn on the long-running NBC comedy “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Mr. Corman” is created by, directed by and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt along with Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

