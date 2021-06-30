Apple seeds first public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8

Apple originally said they’d would release public betas iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 in July, but – surprise! – they’ve arrived one day early.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The new operating systems were announced during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). New features focus on socializing, device customization, and Focus. The second developer beta unlocked SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime that enables users to share video and music content during a call.

Changes to watchOS 8 include new workouts and better keyboard interactions. Users can also view photos and share them via the share sheet directly from the Apple Watch.

Apple didn’t mention tvOS during its WWDC keynote, but it did add new screensavers and support for SharePlay in the tvOS 15 update. There is also a new package detection feature for HomeKit cameras that will show up as a notification on Apple TV.