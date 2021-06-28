YouTube TV offers 4K streaming, offline downloads for extra $19.99/month

YouTube TV is introducing a new add-on that introduces 4K quality, downloads, and unlimited simultaneous streaming on a home network to Google’s live streaming TV subscription service.
The “4K Plus” add-on, which costs $19.99 a month extra, will allow viewers to stream 4K content on YouTube TV for the first time. That’s assuming that they have a compatible TV and streaming device, such as an Apple TV 4K.
In addition, the add-on allows users to download recorded shows to watch offline on their phone or tablet. It also introduces unlimited streaming on a user’s home Wi-Fi network. The standard YouTube TV subscription only allows three streams simultaneously.
Although the add-on will cost $19.99 a month, YouTube is running a special promotion that will bring the price down to $9.99 a month for one year. Users can also net a one-month free trial of 4K Plus.
MacDailyNews Take: Pricing to be adjusted downward after tepid demand is recognized by delusional Google.
I don’t know how anyone finds the time to watch all the tv on offer. Possibly explains a lot of the obesity issues. Junk food and drink in front of a tv all night is not a healthy lifestyle.
I get my TV free over the air. With the new ATSC 3 you can now get 4K for free over the air with the right hardware.
F–K YouTube!
So, now we’re up to something like $75 a month? I cut the Comcast cord to get away from this. I do pay for six streaming services and hooked up an HD antenna, which is great. And … I don’t miss sports and I guess they don’t miss me.
The day I returned my Comcast box and confirmed “that’s it, it’s all done?” was a happy one.