YouTube TV offers 4K streaming, offline downloads for extra $19.99/month

YouTube TV is introducing a new add-on that introduces 4K quality, downloads, and unlimited simultaneous streaming on a home network to Google’s live streaming TV subscription service.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The “4K Plus” add-on, which costs $19.99 a month extra, will allow viewers to stream 4K content on YouTube TV for the first time. That’s assuming that they have a compatible TV and streaming device, such as an Apple TV 4K.

In addition, the add-on allows users to download recorded shows to watch offline on their phone or tablet. It also introduces unlimited streaming on a user’s home Wi-Fi network. The standard YouTube TV subscription only allows three streams simultaneously.

Although the add-on will cost $19.99 a month, YouTube is running a special promotion that will bring the price down to $9.99 a month for one year. Users can also net a one-month free trial of 4K Plus.