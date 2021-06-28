Apple wants to replace your wallet and keys with the Apple Watch

Before you leave your house in the morning, you probably check your pockets for three things: your phone, keys, and wallet. But if Cupertino’s plans for Apple Watch pan out, you might just need to make sure you have one thing on you: your Apple Watch.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Tech:

As part of the watchOS 8 software update, available as a public beta in the coming weeks, the Apple Watch will be able to present digital ID cards, which will eventually include licenses, and lock and unlock everything from your front door to your car.

“This is kind of our vision for eventually replacing the physical wallet where you just have everything you need…right on your wrist,” Deidre Caldbeck, director of Apple Watch product marketing, told Yahoo Finance.

Of course, you’ll need a few additional pieces of technology to make it all work as seamlessly as Apple proposes, including the appropriate Apple Watch version, compatible door locks, and, well, a car that supports the company’s wallet capabilities… But with the right pieces in place, the Apple Watch could become your wallet and keys of the future.