U.S. software mogul John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee allegedly hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday just hours after the Spanish high court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.
Known for his eccentric behaviour, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software, introducing his eponymous program in the 1980s. He had been indicted in Tennessee on tax evasion charges. He also was charged in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York.
McAfee was arrested in the Barcelona airport then jailed there in October. Prison authorities were investigating the cause of death.
Spain’s high court agreed to extradite McAfee to the United States, a court document released on Wednesday said. The provincial justice department confirmed that a U.S. man aged 75 was found dead in his cell on Wednesday.
McAfee, who sold his software company to Intel in 2011 and no longer had any involvement in the business, lived a colourful life.
He said in 2019 that he had not paid U.S. income taxes for eight years for ideological reasons. That year, he left the United States to avoid trial, largely living on a megayacht with his wife, four large dogs, two security guards and seven staff.
He offered to help Cuba avoid a U.S. trade embargo using cryptocurrency and sought to run for U.S. president for the Libertarian Party.
McAfee, who said in 2018 that he had fathered at least 47 children, lived in Belize for several years. He fled after police sought him for questioning in the 2012 murder of a neighbour. He had a million followers on Twitter.
MacDailyNews Take: McAfee’s million Twitter followers have seen some interesting tweets, including:
In a strange twist, Spanish officials said Epstein’s, I mean, McAfee’s right arm was missing, severed at the shoulder. Prison authorities are said to be conducing a full search.
“he had not paid U.S. income taxes for eight years for ideological reasons.”
What an asshole. Money is a service of the government. It can’t exist without taxpayers supporting it. If you are rich and not paying taxes, by definition, you are stealing from all the people around you who support the laws you depend on to keep your wealth.
“One thing is clear: The Founding Fathers never intended a nation where citizens would pay nearly half of everything they earn to the government.” ― Ron Paul
“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ― Frédéric Bastiat
“To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical.” ― Thomas Jefferson
GFY, lovers of Big Government.
“Plunder becomes a way of life”?
“ideas he disbelieves and abhors”?
What were the founding fathers doing to the Native Americans? And what did the founding fathers do to their neighbors who wanted to remain loyal to their king?
“The power to tax is the power to destroy.” ― John Marshall
“By today’s standards King George III was a very mild tyrant indeed. He taxed his American colonists at a rate of only pennies per annum. His actual impact on their personal lives was trivial. He had arbitrary power over them in law and in principle but in fact it was seldom exercised. If you compare his rule with that of today’s U.S. Government you have to wonder why we celebrate our independence..” ― Joseph Sobran
“You don’t pay taxes-they take taxes.” ― Chris Rock
If you don’t want to pay for a service, DON’T USE IT. Go to some other country that works the way you want. (Your claims about the founding fathers are pure fantasy.). Freedom does not mean being a parasite on others.
“What an asshole.” It seems that you are projecting.
“Money is a service of the government.” That statement makes no sense at all. It is apparent that you got your education from a government-run school.
Backend Engineer works for Apple. Or Google, or somewhere else. Take your pick. Take home salary? $600k (not all that unusual these days.) Taxes on that take home for a single person? $339,000. They just take it. Then demand you prove you didn’t get a nickel more from anywhere.
Utterly Insane.
This engineer worked half his life as a slave for the entire year. Where is the emancipation for the productive? If there is anything that is truly politically incorrect, it is the tax system.
https://www.levels.fyi/company/Apple/salaries/Software-Engineer/
It occurs to me that my engineer mentioned above is paying the salaries of two members of Congress. Yup, slavery it is.
If we were actually getting bullet trains, if the people of Flint Michigan didn’t have to wait for 5 years to get their water cleaned up, if we actually had a medical system that wasn’t a pile of crap shoveled on top of the existing insurance system, if Chicago wasn’t a war zone run by a mayor who is at best a Batman villain, if we weren’t spending trillions on stupid wars, if we actually had a government that didn’t spend years on trying to convict a sitting effective president so they could replace him with a sock puppet, if we were rebuilding our manufacturing for the future to bring those jobs back home, if we were educating our children in stem instead of the ungodly crap of leftist morons like critical race theory, and on and on and on… that would be one thing.
We are not getting our money’s worth.
Suck it up wing nut and pay your taxes.
It’s not ‘get it from the 1%’ that is the correct money grubbing answer to all budget solutions, it’s the 11% answer.
If you took 111% from the Top 11%, you can only pay for 11% of everything the Democrats want to do!
Where do you think the rest is coming from? You! ― Kevin Kolenda
GFY, lovers of Big Government.
First Then: What makes you think you deserve freedom if you aren’t willing to support the troops who need money and gear to defend that freedom? That is what more than half of your taxes go to. That is what your billionaire buddies are getting from you for free.
Without the “tyranny” of supporting the troops, you’ll get the tyranny of someone else’s troops taking over the land you thought was yours. And you’ll deserve it.
My view point is – if this is true – that McAfee was killed by the US government – what McAfee directly stated than we should all be concerned regardless of political position. If the government killed a person, took away his due process then we are not living in a constitutional republic but rather a Fascist government where the elites dictate who lives or dies based on their own sense of rules and judgement. I think we can all agree that Fascism in any form is a threat to our way of life.
I had no idea he knew the Clintons…