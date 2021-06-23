Apple TV+ inks deal for ‘Strange Planet’ animated series

Apple TV+ has inked a 10-episode straight-to-series order for an animated series based on Nathan Pyle’s Strange Planet webcomic and best-selling graphic novels of the same name.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

The series will tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant plant not unlike our own. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner on the whimsical and comedic series. Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will be credited as a co-creator alongside Pyle on the series. The duo will exec produce alongside Levari (Over the Garden Wall).

Strange Planet will be produced in-house at Apple’s recently launched Apple Studios alongside animation production house ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Final Space). Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico will exec produce for ShadowMachine alongside Steve Levy and Pyle’s wife, Taylor Alexy Pyle.

Illustrator, author and writer Pyle… has published multiple New York Times best-selling books. He launched webcomic Strange Planet in early 2019. The comic follows a planet of genderless aliens and explores the complexities of the human race.