Neil Cybart: Apple’s missed opportunity at WWDC

While stating that, for the third year in a row, Apple held an impressive WWDC, Neil Cybart says that the company missed a big opportunity at this year’s WWDC to push its most personal product – Apple Watch – even further than it has already.

Neil Cybart for Above Avalon:

There were three specific instances in which Apple had the chance to add functionality to the Apple Watch but instead chose to puts its focus on less robust alternatives. It is in Apple’s best interest to expand Apple Watch functionality in order for the device to handle an increasing number of tasks currently given to smartphones and tablets.

• Focus: Apple missed a big opportunity to position the Apple Watch as a solution for iPhone information overload.

• Smart Home: Apple missed another opportunity to position the Apple Watch as a key differentiator when it comes to grabbing territory in the home… Apple seemingly ignored how nearly 110 million of its users already have Siri always on them when at home by wearing an Apple Watch.

• Siri Watch Face: For the third year in a row, Apple acted as if the Siri watch face didn’t exist. While Apple can technically use its fall event for unveiling new Apple Watch hardware to also announce updates to the Siri watch face, such a scenario doesn’t seem likely.

There are two possible explanations for Apple’s actions:

1) Apple believes wrapping the Apple Watch around health makes the device an easier sell with consumers. There may be a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality at play with Apple Watch product marketing. Apple’s current Apple Watch strategy involving health (and fitness) seems to be connecting with customers as seen by Apple Watch unit sales (the following are my estimates):

• 2018: 22 million units

• 2019: 26 million

• 2020: 31 million

2) Apple is close to announcing its entry into face wearables. Apple may not want to spend years positioning Apple Watch as a certain kind of device only to have it be surpassed by a pair of lightweight smart glasses (AR / mixed reality). Instead, Apple is focused on pushing Apple Watch in a direction that it is confident will complement a pair of smart glasses.