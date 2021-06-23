Leaker shows off iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units

Prominent leaker Sonny Dickson has leaked iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units. Dickson says that all 4 models (i.e. 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max) are “still in the running.”

Dickson also says that the camera module placement has changed on the non-Pro iPhone 13 units and looks slightly larger on the Pro Max.

Earlier this month, Dickson posted case renders for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

MacDailyNews Take: Dickson’s leak closely matches an earlier leak from last month via Unbox Therapy adding to confidence that Apple’s next-gen iPhones will look very similar to these dummy units.