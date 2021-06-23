Leaker shows off iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units

Prominent leaker Sonny Dickson has leaked iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units. Dickson says that all 4 models (i.e. 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max) are “still in the running.”
Dickson also says that the camera module placement has changed on the non-Pro iPhone 13 units and looks slightly larger on the Pro Max.
iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger — @SonnyDickson
iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb
— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021
Earlier this month, Dickson posted case renders for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max:
iPhone 13 and 13 Pro phone cases renders. Note the notch and camera placement. Available at end of month! pic.twitter.com/lYRaVDixLc
— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 12, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: Dickson’s leak closely matches an earlier leak from last month via Unbox Therapy adding to confidence that Apple’s next-gen iPhones will look very similar to these dummy units.
3 Comments
Shock, horror. 😱 identical to current models. Not even worth reporting
I think it’s so funny such a high percentage of a recent poll indicated that responders did not want it to be called iPhone 13. Are we really still so bathed in old Puritanical superstitions about the (prime) number 13?
I remember decades back being annoyed with our sloppy, piecemealed calendar and then suddenly doing the math on the moon. Divide 365 days in a year by the moon and what happens.
Romans. What are ya gonna do?…
I’m excited about iPhone 13. I don’t need a whole new generation and, generally speaking, the second iteration of a new generation is more stable. Field tested, as it were. Our family’s iPhone X array, as well as our exhaustion with ATT’s lousy signal at our home, will have us all getting new phone from Verizon as we switch carriers.
If I was the king of the world, I’d have us all on a 13 month year of 28 days in a month.
Just sayin’
OHHHH! Is that what that’s about? I thought they were just bored with the naming scheme.