Leaker shows off iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units

3 Comments

Prominent leaker Sonny Dickson has leaked iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units. Dickson says that all 4 models (i.e. 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max) are “still in the running.”

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units (Photo: Sonny Dickson)
iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units (Photo: Sonny Dickson)

Dickson also says that the camera module placement has changed on the non-Pro iPhone 13 units and looks slightly larger on the Pro Max.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger@SonnyDickson

Earlier this month, Dickson posted case renders for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

MacDailyNews Take: Dickson’s leak closely matches an earlier leak from last month via Unbox Therapy adding to confidence that Apple’s next-gen iPhones will look very similar to these dummy units.

3 Comments

  2. I think it’s so funny such a high percentage of a recent poll indicated that responders did not want it to be called iPhone 13. Are we really still so bathed in old Puritanical superstitions about the (prime) number 13?

    I remember decades back being annoyed with our sloppy, piecemealed calendar and then suddenly doing the math on the moon. Divide 365 days in a year by the moon and what happens.

    Romans. What are ya gonna do?…

    I’m excited about iPhone 13. I don’t need a whole new generation and, generally speaking, the second iteration of a new generation is more stable. Field tested, as it were. Our family’s iPhone X array, as well as our exhaustion with ATT’s lousy signal at our home, will have us all getting new phone from Verizon as we switch carriers.

    If I was the king of the world, I’d have us all on a 13 month year of 28 days in a month.

    Just sayin’

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,