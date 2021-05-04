‘iPhone 13 Pro Max’ dummy model shows noticeably smaller notch, larger camera lenses

A dummy model based on specifications of what’s expected of the “iPhone 13 Pro Max” has been shown with a noticeably smaller notch than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Sent from China, the model of what is billed by YouTube channel Unbox Therapy as “the closest, best-look yet at the next generation of iPhone.” The device is described as a nonfunctional mockup or model, but it is believed to have the same look and feel to what would normally be a final product.

Among the changes found between the model of the “iPhone 13 Pro Max” and the existing iPhone 12 Pro Max, the main two relate to both the notch and the cameras on the back.

In terms of actual width measurements, the normal iPhone 12 Pro has a notch measured at 34.62 millimeters in width. The model handset seemingly has a notch that is 26.31 millimeters wide, cutting almost a centimeter off the width overall.

For the cameras on the back, the model’s versions are seen to be slightly wider individually than the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s cameras. While a measurement isn’t taken to compare the camera bump surrounding each camera, it seems that the model is similar to the current-gen version, despite using wider camera modules.