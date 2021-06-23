France sues Apple over App Store developer contracts

A spokesperson for the French finance ministry’s consumer fraud watchdog told Reuters that France is suing Apple over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed on developers and startups that seek to sell their apps on the tech giant’s App Store.
The lawsuit comes after a three-year probe by the DGCCRF watchdog, which comes under the remit of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who ordered the investigation.
France’s leading startup lobby France Digitale has joined the case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.
The case will be heard at Paris’ commercial court on Sept. 17.
MacDailyNews Take: “Abusive?” Puleeze.
The amount by which Apple Inc. has driven down software prices across the board, on every major computing platform, makes legal actions such as this eminently laughable. — MacDailyNews, May 14, 2019
Apple and their App Store provides developers with a safe, secure, highly lucrative distribution method to the richest personal computer, smartphone, and tablet demographics ever assembled.
Apple built the Mac. Apple built the iPhone. Apple built the iPad. Apple built the App Store. Apple created the most verdant ecosystem ever created for developers by far. Only the losers and those developers who can’t read and follow simple rules are whining incessantly.
If anything, Apple takes too little of a cut for all that the App Store provides developers. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2020
By the way, how much did it cost developers to have their applications burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, and displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time? — MacDailyNews, May 5, 2021
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
5 Comments
I would say being forced to sell through one store only is pretty abusive.
But they are not. They can make apps for other phones, devices, or computers. They have the right to make their own phones as well. Hey, but if they want to work on Apple devices, they have to follow Apple guidelines. No different than other product manufacturers.
Let’s call a spade a spade because we all know what this is about. Money and governments trying to figure out how to get more of the pie.
They have to follow Apple’s rules in Apple’s Store. They should be able to peddle their wares in any number of other stores and follow those rules. Including their own.
As the mobile phone industry consolidates into a duopoly, your argument falls apart. Independent software developers shouldn’t have to be artificially blocked from more efficient, fair iOS software distribution channels just because Apple claims somebody might not like having other store options. Apple can’t even prove their hypothesis without allowing new software stores. They know consumers and the platform won’t be harmed by store competition. They can still notarize every app. From what we can all see on the Mac, Apple’s position is total BS. Cookie only wants to maintain his iOS monopoly because today Apple is raking in profits with zero effort whatsoever. Even Google isn’t that greedy.
This is about Apple’s greed, not the small developers that Apple can arbitrarily dick around whenever they feel the urge to do so. It’s time for a free market. Especially if you believe in free speech.
And “your argument falls apart” because what has happened in the mobile industry is NOT the fault of Apple, but a choice by consumers.
There are more than just two mobile OS’s in the world and I suspect there will be more competition over time. However, the main reason Apple has succeeded is because of “consumer choice” and not developers “wants”.
Consumers have chosen what they feel is the best devices for whatever reason. The free market has spoken and they clearly want devices that works, that does the best job of protecting their privacy and feel it satisfies their needs. They have a choice and they have chosen.
You don’t like it, fine, you have a choice as well as a developer. Exercise your own freedom of choice and stop trying to force consumers into your way of thinking. End of story!