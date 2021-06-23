France sues Apple over App Store developer contracts

A spokesperson for the French finance ministry’s consumer fraud watchdog told Reuters that France is suing Apple over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed on developers and startups that seek to sell their apps on the tech giant’s App Store.

Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters:

The lawsuit comes after a three-year probe by the DGCCRF watchdog, which comes under the remit of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who ordered the investigation. France’s leading startup lobby France Digitale has joined the case, according to a court document seen by Reuters. The case will be heard at Paris’ commercial court on Sept. 17.

MacDailyNews Take: “Abusive?” Puleeze.

The amount by which Apple Inc. has driven down software prices across the board, on every major computing platform, makes legal actions such as this eminently laughable. — MacDailyNews, May 14, 2019

Apple and their App Store provides developers with a safe, secure, highly lucrative distribution method to the richest personal computer, smartphone, and tablet demographics ever assembled.

Apple built the Mac. Apple built the iPhone. Apple built the iPad. Apple built the App Store. Apple created the most verdant ecosystem ever created for developers by far. Only the losers and those developers who can’t read and follow simple rules are whining incessantly.

If anything, Apple takes too little of a cut for all that the App Store provides developers. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2020

By the way, how much did it cost developers to have their applications burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, and displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time? — MacDailyNews, May 5, 2021

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]