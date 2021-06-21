Some iCloud users continue to be hit by Calendar spam

Despite previous attempts to quell the issue, some iCloud users continue to experience spam calendar invitations, causing their calendars to be filled with unwanted events.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The situation received widespread coverage in 2016, where Apple said that it was “actively working to address this issue” by “identifying and blocking suspicious senders.” Victims are targeted in various ways. The most common method is by receiving a normal iCloud calendar invitation through their calendar app.

Interacting with the invitation, including declining, accepting, or choosing “Maybe,” lets the spammer know that the email is valid, so it can continue to be targeted.

Apple has not publicly commented on what specific measures it has taken to solve the issue, but through a video posted by Apple Support, that has so far garnered more than 97,000 views, it has a solution.