Former Minnesota trooper pleads guilty to texting himself nude photos from woman’s iPhone

On Wednesday, a former Minnesota state trooper pleaded guilty to texting himself intimate nude photos from a woman’s iPhone after she’d been in a suspected DWI crash.
Albert Kuehne, 37, was originally charged with two felony harassment counts which carried a possible five-year prison sentence, but the former trooper pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and agreed to two years of probation.
A 25-year-old woman crashed her car on March 25 last year in Minneapolis, near Cedar Avenue and Interstate 94, according to a criminal complaint seen by NBC News. The woman was detained as a DWI suspect before she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The woman’s cell phone is synched with her MacBook, prosecutors said.
After she was released from the hospital, the driver’s boyfriend saw in the synched Macbook that her cell phone had been accessed and it sent instant messages “containing nude photographs of the victim to an unknown phone,” according to the complaint.
“Victim’s boyfriend contacted the unknown phone number and the person on the other end of the call eventually identified themselves as the defendant,” the complaint said… “The images in question show victim either nude or partially nude. Two of the photos show (the) victim’s exposed breasts,” the complaint continued. “Victim was interviewed. She denied giving the defendant permission to access her phone.”
Kuehne, who lives in Dayton, Minnesota, was put on administrative leave in May last year and fired four months later.
MacDailyNews Take: To protect against the theft of nude photos or anything else, the iPhone‘s Emergency SOS feature is activated by holding down the Side button and one of the volume buttons*, allows users to quickly contact emergency services and send a message to your emergency contacts. But, and here’s the important thing in this case, the feature also disables Touch ID and Face ID biometrics, meaning the iPhone requires its passcode to unlock it.
Don’t give anyone your iPhone passcode. Talk to your lawyer first.
Another reminder that if you don’t want nude photos and videos online, don’t take them in the first place! — MacDailyNews, June 7, 2021
Those concerned with security and privacy should use a long alphanumeric passcode that mixes numbers, letters, and symbols to thwart brute-force cracking.
To change your password in iOS:
Settings > Face ID & Passcodes > Change Passcode > Passcode Options: Custom Alphanumeric Code
*On iPhone 7 or earlier, rapidly press the side (or top) button five times to activate Emergency SOS on your iPhone.
THIS is why we must de-fun the police.
Every decent town in America has a de-fun movement, and now I know why.
Take the fun out of being a cop!
DE-FUN now!!!
I radically disagree. Police forces, in general, do a decent job with what they have and what they are tasked to do.
The real issue is we must make it easier to get bad officers out of the job — permanenIt should not take a year or more of “investigations” to get a bad officer out of the job.
ly. A close secondary issue is to make it much more difficult for police unions to keep bad officers on the job. All too often those unions bli and vigorouslyndly support off (often through expensive lawsuits)icers no mater whthe officer’s at their actions have been. This makes it all the more difficult to get rid of the bad ones.
Further there should be a national registry of bad officers that have been discharged for cause. They should never be allowed to be hired anywhere else.
Keep the vast majority of officers doing a great job. Get rid of the bad ones ASAP.
Just a bit of fun eh?!
That’s some serious uncaring entitlement you got going there.
Perhaps someday he’ll encounter a bad cop who wants some “fun” with a broom handle. It isn’t likely, though, him being a white male and all. The reason we need to get rid of these bad peace officers is the same as why we get rid of bad apples in a barrel. Over a surprisingly short period of time, they can turn all the other apples bad, too.