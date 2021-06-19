Apple’s new redesigned M1X MacBook Pro, M1X Mac mini said to debut in Q4

Rumors about Apple’s new redesigned 14- and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models have been percolating for awhile, but the launch dates for these new machines have been all over the map. Now, according to leaker “Dylan” (@dylandkt) who has a track record of correct predictions about unreleased products in the past, Apple will debut new versions of the MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of this year, along with an updated Mac mini.

Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

According to Dylan, the company plans to introduce new 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro in “late October or early November.” Back in May, Dylan corroborated other rumors about the new MacBook Pro having a brand-new look with flat edges, reduced bezels, and expanded connections — which includes an SD card reader, MagSafe, and HDMI port. These would also be the first Macs with an upgraded version of the M1 chip, which is the first ARM-architecture Apple Silicon chip used in Macs. The leaker believes that M1X will be “an extension of the M1 that will contain more thunderbolt channels, cpu cores, gpu cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw.”

iMac Pro will most likely not release at this event but you can definitely expect the Mac mini alongside the new Macbook Pro 14 and 16, all of which will contain the M1X. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Boy, we want MagSafe back on our MacBook Pros almost as much as we want to dump these hot, inefficient Intel chips and their attendant fan noise for fast, efficient Apple Silicon!