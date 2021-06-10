Apple’s vast global Find My network will soon help locate lost AirPods

With the widespread public release of iOS 15 this fall, Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Max will be able to tap into the company’s vast global Find My network, allowing users to locate lost AirPod earbuds and headphones even when they’re outside of Bluetooth’s limited range.

Apple’s iOS 15 Preview explains all of the Find My additions coming this fall:

Find My network support for AirPods

Use the Find My network to get an approximate location of your missing AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. This will help you get within Bluetooth range so you can play a sound and locate them.

Live locations for family and friends

See your family and friends’ locations with continuous streaming updates. This provides an immediate sense of direction, speed, and progress when viewing people’s locations.

Locate when powered off

Locate your devices using the Find My network even after they have been turned off. This can help you locate a missing device that was low on battery power or that may have been turned off by a thief.

Locate after erase

The Find My network and Activation Lock can locate your device even after it has been erased. To help ensure that nobody is tricked into purchasing your device, the Hello screen will clearly show that your device is locked, locatable, and still yours.

Separation alerts

Enable separation alerts, and if you leave a device, AirTag, or compatible third-party item behind, your iPhone will alert you with notifications and Find My will give you directions to your item.

Find My widget

Keep track of your friends and personal items right from the Home Screen with the Find My widget.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

‌Find My‌ allows devices to crowdsource the location of other ‌Find My‌ devices, meaning even if they’re relatively far away, ‌Find My‌ should be able to provide an approximate location. Beats headphones, also owned by Apple, added support for ‌Find My‌ earlier this year. ‌Find My‌ also gained other new features in ‌iOS 15‌, including brand new separation alerts that notify users if a ‌Find My‌ compatible device is left behind, a brand new Find My widget for the Home Screen, and the ability for ‌Find My‌ to locate an ‌iPhone‌ even if its low on battery, or completely turned off.

MacDailyNews Take: Hey Siri, Find My AirPods!