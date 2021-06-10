How Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking will work with AirPods on Apple TV

At WWDC 2021, Apple revealed it will update Apple TV 4K and M1 Macs later this year to allow AirPods Pro and Max owners to enjoy Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, but didn’t provide a lot of details about how it plans to implement the feature on those systems. Apple has now provided some more information to Engadget.

I. Bonifacic for Engadget:

Apple told Engadget the feature will work with stereo, 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos content. Whether you’re using a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, the software that powers the feature will widen the soundstage so that it seems like the entire room you’re in is being filled with sound. When you sit down to watch a movie or TV show, the included head tracking feature will lock in after it detects you’ve been looking in the same direction for a while. Once you get up to walk around, it will reactivate… When you’re near the device with your headphones, it will display a popup that will allow you to quickly connect, and you won’t need to dig into the settings menu.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like Apple’s legendary ease of use – “It just works!” – is at work with Apple TV 4K’s Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, so users don’t have to.