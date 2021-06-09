These macOS 12 Monterey features do not work on Intel-handicapped Macs

According to Apple, here are the macOS 12 Monterey features available only on Mac computers with Apple Silicon (currently, the M1 chip):

• Portrait mode

Inspired by Portrait mode on iPhone and powered by the M1 chip, this new video effect puts the focus on you — not what’s behind you.

• Live Text in photos

Your Mac now lets you interact with text in any image. Click an address and it opens in Maps. Call, message, or save any phone number you see. You can copy and paste just as you would with any other text. And personal details and information from images never leave your device.

• All-new city experience

Explore cities with unprecedented detail for roads, neighborhoods, trees, buildings, and more. Visit amazing 3D landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge in both the day and dark mode maps

• Interactive globe

Discover the natural beauty of Earth with a rich and interactive globe. Explore new enhanced details for mountain ranges, deserts, rain forests, oceans, and more.

• Neural text-to-speech voice in more languages

The latest neural text-to-speech voices are now available in more languages: Swedish (Sweden), Danish (Denmark), Norwegian (Norway), and Finnish (Finland).

• On-device dictation

Keyboard dictation improves as you use your device, personalizing over time. On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation. Available in Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Cantonese (Hong Kong), English (Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, U.S.), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Russian (Russia), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, U.S.), Turkish (Turkey), and Yue Chinese (China mainland).

• Continuous dictation

With on-device dictation, you can dictate text of any length without a timeout (previously limited to 60 seconds).

Of course, macOS 12 Monterey is compatible with Intel-handicapped Macs (excluding the features listed above), including:

• Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

• ‌iMac‌ – Late 2015 and later

• ‌iMac‌ Pro – 2017 and later

• MacBook – Early 2016 and later

• ‌MacBook Air‌ – Early 2015 and later

• MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

• Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

MacDailyNews Take: Intel-handicapped Macs are the past. Apple Silicon Macs are the future.