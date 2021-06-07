Reliable leaker does not expect any hardware reveals during WWDC 2021 keynote

A reliable leaker does not expect any hardware reveals during Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote address schedule for late today 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

While WWDC is known to be a software-centric event, concerned primarily with Apple’s operating systems and software changes, rumors always circulate about new hardware being revealed during the event. In the opinion of one well-known leaker, it seems that WWDC 2021 will be a software-only year. Responding to a query on Twitter on whether there will be any hardware products shown at WWDC 2021 on Monday, leaker “@L0vetodream” responded in Chinese with the translated phrase “I feel no.”

While the Twitter account has amassed a following for high-accuracy leaks for Apple products, there is always a chance that the account is incorrect and Apple does show hardware. In a later tweet, they said “I was just talking about playing, I’m not reliable at all,” which immediately casts doubt on the initial “I feel no” tweet.

MacDailyNews Take: We would not be at all surprised to see Mac notebook hardware models revealed during Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote today.

While WWDC is generally software-focused, hardware that is of particular interest to developers can appear during the keynote address, so the chances of seeing the new 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros appear at WWDC 2021 are good. — MacDailyNews, June 4, 2021