Apple now prompts users to unpair Apple Watch Series 3 before updating

Apple has changed iOS 14.6 to automatically prompt Apple Watch Series 3 users to restore their Watches before updating.

Apple in September 2017 introduced the Apple Watch Series 3, adding built-in cellular to the world’s number one watch. Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allowed them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The problem is directly related to the GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3, which has only 8GB of internal storage. Every time a user tries to update a Series 3 GPS model, they get an error message saying that there’s not enough space available to install the update… With the latest versions of iOS and watchOS, Apple seems to have given up trying to force users to delete apps and media manually, which almost never solves the problem. As shown by a 9to5Mac reader on Twitter (with a screenshot in Portuguese), iOS 14.6 simply asks the user to unpair and restore the Apple Watch Series 3 in order to install watchOS updates.

@MacMagazine o iPhone no 14.6 só desistiu de instalar o watchOS 7.5 no Apple Watch series 3 direto haha já fala direto pra desinstalar #aloadt @filipeesposito antes falava que não tinha espaço pic.twitter.com/Urp0OHrzky — Nicolas Lehmann (@NLehmann) May 27, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: In other words, it’ll soon be time for a new Watch!