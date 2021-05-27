Amazon’s Bezos says retail is much more competitive than the smartphone market

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the retail industry is far more competitive than the smartphone operating system market, an obvious reference to the dominance of Apple and Alphabet’s Google, as all three U.S. companies face antitrust scrutiny.

Matt Day:

“Consumers can shop at dozens of large national retailers, hundreds of regional retailers, hundreds of thousands of small retailers, both online and in-store,” Bezos said at the [Amazon’s annual shareholders] meeting, held virtually on Wednesday because of the pandemic. “It’s a very healthy industry, and it’s far from a winner-take-all situation, and we’re still a small fraction of retail.” Competitive industries tend to have small, fast-growing competitors, he said. “Think about mobile phone operating systems. Can you think of any successful, small, fast growing mobile phone operating systems? Where are they? Name one. They do not exist.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Pay not attention to the man behind the curtain, look over there instead,” spoken by the very man who failed utterly and completely to compete in the smartphone market.

Bezos (worth $186.4 billion, second richest person in the world) could have invested in a new world-beating mobile phone operating system. Instead he chose to skin and fork Android yet again with “Fire OS” and failed as spectacularly as we predicted.

An Amazon smartphone. Because nothing says “quality user experience” more than a pretend iPhone from an online retailer running a skinned, derivative OS from a search engine/online advertising firm. — MacDailyNews, June 17, 2014