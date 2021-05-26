See the dramatic improvement mini-LED delivers to the M1 iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR

While the addition of the Apple-designed M1 chip delivers an unmatched leap in performance, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows.

The new Liquid Retina XDR display brings the stunning front-of-screen performance of the Pro Display XDR to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Engineered with a new cutting-edge mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the entire back of the display, the Liquid Retina XDR display features up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a phenomenal 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio to enhance creative workflows. The result is a stunning visual experience that reflects what can be seen in the real world by capturing the brightest highlights and the most subtle details in even the darkest images. Now creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, can view and edit true-to-life HDR content on a large display they can take anywhere. The new Liquid Retina XDR display includes other advanced technologies that can also be found in the 11-inch iPad Pro, including ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, delivering an unmatched mobile cinematic viewing experience for HDR and Dolby Vision content.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

As you can see in the video [below], with a black background displayed, the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ is more of a dark gray with light bleed from the LEDs, while the ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ essentially has the mini-LEDs turned off thanks to local dimming, resulting in a much darker display that’s more of a true black. The difference is easy to see with an all black background, but the increase in display quality is also noticeable in day to day usage, though the disparity between the two displays is not as stark. Watching HDR content is a much more immersive experience with the 2021 ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌, and it’s a much nicer tablet for editing HDR photos and videos. In fact, you’re going to see the most improvement with HDR content.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, you need a 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display to really see the difference! 😉