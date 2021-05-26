Bloomberg: Apple AirTag in a chic Hermès leather holster, is a major leap forward

Apple in April introduced AirTag, which Bloomberg calls “a major leap forward,” is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively.

With its AirTag location tracker (starting at $29), the $2 trillion tech giant hasn’t created a category; it’s rethought an existing item to outpace its competitors in convenience and attractiveness. Nestled into an Hermès leather key ring ($349) or luggage tag ($449), the circular metal disk becomes a stylish bangle that’s startlingly useful in its simplicity and ability to reconnect lost or stolen objects, such as a suitcase, a golf bag, or even a car…

The vast global power of almost 1 billion iPhone owners is the AirTag’s secret weapon: It relays its location by sending anonymized Bluetooth signals to nearby Apple devices that have enabled the Find My network. This is a huge improvement over rivals such as Tile.